Red Sox Predicted To Pursue Two-Time All-Star Projected To Get $149 Million
The Atlanta Braves were a thorn in the Boston Red Sox's side all season, thanks to their highway robbery of soon-to-be Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale.
But could the Red Sox strike back at the Braves this winter?
The Red Sox are expected to be in hot pursuit of starting pitching once the free agent market opens up, hoping to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. If they succeed in their pursuit, that could result in a member of the 2021 World Series champions coming to Boston.
Max Fried, a lifelong Braves star and one of the best pitchers of the last half-decade in Major League Baseball, is getting ready to hit the open market. He will be one of the top names available, with Spotrac currently projecting him for a $149 million contract.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Red Sox as a prime candidate to sign Fried in free agency.
"(Fried) does everything he can to not only limit damage, but actively suppress it. He's typically good for around one strikeout per inning, and he's walked only 2.3 batters per nine innings since 2020. He's also incredibly difficult to square up, where you're going off his hard-hit rate or simply his ground-ball rate," Rymer said.
"Doubt that Fried will do well in free agency is basically nonexistent. He has every right to be looking at Carlos Rodón's six-year, $162 million deal and wondering if he can do just as well, if not better."
Fried, 30, has been the model of consistency for Atlanta throughout his eight-year career. He owns a stellar 73-36 career record with a 3.07 ERA. He is a two-time National League All-Star, which includes an appearance at this year's Midsummer Classic. And, of course, he has a 2021 World Series ring.
With the Braves appearing relatively set in the starting rotation in seasons to come, it's possible Atlanta won't put up much of a fight when Fried's price tag starts to go up. But there are certainly other power players, like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, to consider as threats.
If the Red Sox land Fried, it will be a powerful message to the rest of the American League. But there's also no reason to trust that it will happen until the front office pulls the trigger.
