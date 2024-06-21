Red Sox Should Consider Adding Rising Star In Blockbuster Trade At Deadline
If the Boston Red Sox can continue finding ways to win games, they should consider all options to help the club at the trade deadline.
Boston has performed above expectations so far this season and currently is in striking distance of an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox are loaded with young talent and have been impressive this season.
The trade deadline is roughly six weeks away and if the Red Sox can continue to shine during that stretch, a move should be considered to help the club down the stretch. There have been many questions about the club's plans.
They certainly aren't expected to add rentals, but should be considering options that can help the club beyond the 2024 season. One player who fits this description well is Chicago White Sox hurler Garrett Crochet.
Crochet has been mentioned in trade rumors all season and it's not hard to see why. The White Sox are nearing a massive firesale and the young starter is their best trade chip. He is just 25 years old and has a 3.25 ERA in 16 starts in his first full season as a starter. He also is leading the league with 124 strikeouts.
The Red Sox need help for the starting rotation and Crochet is a player who could help in 2024 and beyond. Crochet is under team control until 2027. Boston may not necessarily be a World Series contender right now but it isn't too far away.
Boston's top prospects are knocking on the big league door and the club could take a major step forward soon. Adding Crochet to the young core only could help.
