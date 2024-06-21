Red Sox Could Trade For Tigers' Rising Star In Major Deal This Summer
The Boston Red Sox have started to change people's opinions recently.
Boston seemed like it was hurdling toward a firesale this summer but the club has turned things around of late. The Red Sox aren't even at full strength and yet they currently are five games above .500 with a 40-35 record.
The Red Sox certainly are in contention for an American League Wild Card spot and should be considering ways to improve the club over the next six weeks ahead of the trade deadline rather than selling.
If Boston does buy at the deadline, adding more starting pitching should be the club's priority. One player who has been mentioned as an option and makes a lot of sense is Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty.
The 28-year-old is having a resurgent season with Detroit and was listed as the fourth-best pitcher who could be traded this summer by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"If the Detroit Tigers ultimately decide to sell, Jack Flaherty will be the top rental starter on the market this summer," Reuter said. "Still only 28 years old, he looked like an ace on the rise when he put together a brilliant second half for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019 to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting in his age-23 season.
"However, injuries limited him to 154.2 total innings over the next three seasons, and while he stayed healthy last year, the results were hit-and-miss as he finished with a 4.99 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and 148 strikeouts in 144.1 innings with the Cardinals and Orioles. The Tigers rolled the dice on a one-year, $14 million deal in free agency and he has been terrific, ranking among the AL leaders in ERA (3.01, ninth), WHIP (0.95, fifth), strikeouts (100, third) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.6, second)."
Flaherty has been impressive so far this season and has a 3.01 ERA and 100-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 77 2/3 innings pitched. If he's available, Boston should attempt to make a move.
