Red Sox Tied To All-Star, Gold Glove Award Winner: 'Perfect Match'
At this point in the offseason, it's extremely obvious who the best fit in free agency is for the Boston Red Sox.
Alex Bregman continues to be floated as a fit. That continues to be the case with each passing day and will continue to happen until he signs the dotted line somewhere. Bregman is 30 years old and is a two-time All-Star. The former Houston Astros star developed into a team legend and helped lead the team to two World Series titles.
He's been linked to the Red Sox as a possible option to take over second base in the short term. Boston has been linked to him along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. Bregman clearly would give the Red Sox exactly what they need. FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar and Rowan Kavner ranked the top remaining free agents and unsurprisingly had Boston as the top fit for Bregman.
"Just like last year, when we all thought Juan Soto would flourish with Yankee Stadium's short porch, Bregman and the Green Monster have always seemed like a perfect match," Thosar and Kavner said. "Boston's lefty-heavy lineup needs a power-mashing righty to take advantage of that towering left field, and Bregman's penchant for crushing home runs over the Crawford Boxes should translate well at Fenway Park.
"He'd also represent a notable defensive upgrade at third base over Rafael Devers, who could slide over to first or DH. Moreover, he Red Sox would get the public-facing, face-of-the-franchise competitor they've been seeking long term."
Hopefully, the sweepstakes comes to an end soon with Boston on top.
