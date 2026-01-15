3 Most Likely Hitters Red Sox Could Land After Ranger Suárez News

The Boston Red Sox need one more bat, and the entire calculus of that search changed on Wednesday when they reportedly agreed to a $130 million deal for free-agent starting pitcher Ranger Suárez.

Free agent Bo Bichette seems unlikely for the Red Sox now, because as nice as it was for fans to see Boston give out a nine-figure deal, expecting two all of a sudden is a bridge too far. Ditto for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, whose general manager said flat-out last week that he wouldn't be traded.

Still, there are targets to be had, and in this piece, we'll highlight the three bats that seem the most attainable and/or likely for the Red Sox at this point. Free agents are still in play, but Boston's newfound starting pitching surplus may make trades the more likely option.

Nico Hoerner. Chicago Cubs 2B

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) homers (1) on a fly ball to left field during the eighth inning of the National League Division Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs for a reported five years and $175 million, trade rumors started flying about Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, a six-WAR player last season who will hit free agency in a year's time.

The Cubs have no defensible reason to deal Hoerner apart from having arguably too many position players. However, MassLive's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam named Hoerner in a column about potential trade pivots after losing Bregman earlier this week, and perhaps that will gain steam if Boston makes its young starting pitchers available to Chicago.

Eugenio Suárez, Free Agent 3B

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If the Red Sox are going to sign anyone else on the open market, it seems likely to be Suárez. He's an inferior defender to Alex Bregman, who would be his predecessor if he signed with Boston, but he hit 49 home runs last season. We know Boston craves home run power, though Suárez would also strike out a ton as well.

McAdam and Cotillo reported that Boston had re-engaged on Suárez after losing Bregman, and new Boston first baseman Willson Contreras told the media on Wednesday that he would love to see his close friend Suárez in Boston.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros 3B/1B

Possibly the most likely name of anyone in this article, Paredes is part of a major infield surplus with the Astros. He comes with two years of control, and although his extreme-pull approach gets him into trouble at some ballparks, he'd be tailor-made to hit at Fenway Park.

Cotillo and McAdam mentioned Paredes in their column earlier this week as well, and Chandler Rome of The Athletic, an Astros beat reporter, also speculated that the two sides could line up on a deal in a column on Monday.

