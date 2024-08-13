Red Sox Would Make Perfect Sense For 'Most Sought-After Pitcher'
The Boston Red Sox currently are ahead of schedule.
Boston entered the 2024 season with very low expectations after a last-place finish and not too many changes to the roster. The Red Sox had plenty of money to spend but opted for internal candidates and it has worked out.
The Red Sox are right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and could make a run. Boston is about to get better with first baseman Triston Casas nearing a return.
No matter what happens this season, though, the Red Sox still should look for ways to add another top starter ahead of the 2025 campaign. One player who has popped up as a possible option is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He will be one of the top options out there and would significantly give Boston a boost.
He would be expensive and hard to get, but he would be worth it. The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked the top players who will hit free agency and had Burnes at No. 2 and called him the "most sought-after pitcher."
"Corbin Burnes won the National League Cy Young Award with the (Milwaukee Brewers) in 2021 and now has a chance to join the shortlist of pitchers who have won a Cy Young in both leagues," Bowden said. "He's in a close race for the (American League) honor with the (Detroit Tigers') Tarik Skubal. Burnes will be the most sought-after pitcher in this free-agent class."
Boston will have plenty of money to spend this upcoming offseason and can afford Burnes. With some of Boston's young talent about to make the jump to the big leagues, now could be the time to make an investment in the roster. Burnes should be in consideration to be that guy to help the rotation.
