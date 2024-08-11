Red Sox Could Reunite With Veteran To Replace James Paxton After Injury
The Boston Red Sox got some bad news on Sunday.
Boston reunited with veteran lefty James Paxton to help fill a hole in the starting rotation ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Red Sox have been thin in the rotation thanks to a plethora of injuries this season. Boston is missing two of its expected starting pitchers in Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock.
Paxton was supposed to fill the hole but he now may miss some time of his own. The veteran hurler suffered a calf injury on Sunday in Boston's loss to the Houston Astros.
Now, the Red Sox are in the middle of a Wild Card race and could be down a starter at least for one start or more. One player who could help fill the spot in the short-term is fellow veteran starter Rich Hill.
He certainly has familiarity with the Red Sox after spending three stints with the club and being from around the Boston area. He now is 44 years old but is looking to make a return and recently held a showcase for interested teams and the Red Sox were one of the clubs in attendance, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
Boston needs some help in the starting rotation and Hill could be a cheap and familiar option. If the Red Sox are going to lose Paxton for a significant chunk of time, it may be time to give Hill a call.
