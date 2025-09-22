Why 6-Year MLB Veteran Can Bolster Red Sox's Playoff Push
It wasn't the Boston Red Sox's day on Sunday.
Boston faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays and ended up losing, 7-3. Now, the Red Sox have a much-needed day off on Monday before beginning a crucial three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Boston has three games against the Blue Jays and then three games against the Detroit Tigers before calling it a regular season and hoping to advance to the playoffs.
Boston has an 85-71 record right now and is clinging to the No. 2 American Leauge Wild Card spot. Boston has a one-game lead over both the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros who are tied for the final American League playoff spot.
The Boston Red Sox could still use a last-second boost
One thing that has been a strength for the Red Sox this season has been the bullpen. Boston actually has the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball right now at 3.47. This is even after the bullpen allowed four earned runs on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The bullpen is a strength for the Red Sox, but should they look to the minors to add even more firepower?
Boston's bullpen has been taxed recently. It's being used a lot and we've seen some uncharacteristic struggles out of guys who have been important pieces all year. The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox season ended on Sunday. If the Red Sox want to bring a guy up for extra depth for the final two series of the season, one guy who should be worth a look is Nick Burdi. The flamethrower had some injury troubles early on, but is healthy and has been with Worcester. He pitched four games earlier in the season with Boston and didn't allow a run and struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He was lights-out in Worcester pitching to a 2.83 ERA in 31 appearances this season.
This type of move would be more of a last-ditch, depth effort than anything else. But, with the way the bullpen has been taxed recently, why not?
More MLB: Red Sox Cut Ties With 4-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Wilyer Abreu