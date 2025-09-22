Inside The Red Sox

Why 6-Year MLB Veteran Can Bolster Red Sox's Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox could still use a boost...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn't the Boston Red Sox's day on Sunday.

Boston faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays and ended up losing, 7-3. Now, the Red Sox have a much-needed day off on Monday before beginning a crucial three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Boston has three games against the Blue Jays and then three games against the Detroit Tigers before calling it a regular season and hoping to advance to the playoffs.

Boston has an 85-71 record right now and is clinging to the No. 2 American Leauge Wild Card spot. Boston has a one-game lead over both the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros who are tied for the final American League playoff spot.

The Boston Red Sox could still use a last-second boost

Boston Red Sox hat
May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

One thing that has been a strength for the Red Sox this season has been the bullpen. Boston actually has the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball right now at 3.47. This is even after the bullpen allowed four earned runs on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The bullpen is a strength for the Red Sox, but should they look to the minors to add even more firepower?

Boston's bullpen has been taxed recently. It's being used a lot and we've seen some uncharacteristic struggles out of guys who have been important pieces all year. The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox season ended on Sunday. If the Red Sox want to bring a guy up for extra depth for the final two series of the season, one guy who should be worth a look is Nick Burdi. The flamethrower had some injury troubles early on, but is healthy and has been with Worcester. He pitched four games earlier in the season with Boston and didn't allow a run and struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He was lights-out in Worcester pitching to a 2.83 ERA in 31 appearances this season.

This type of move would be more of a last-ditch, depth effort than anything else. But, with the way the bullpen has been taxed recently, why not?

More MLB: Red Sox Cut Ties With 4-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Wilyer Abreu

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News