Red Sox Cut Ties With 4-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Wilyer Abreu
The Boston Red Sox are getting one of their top power bats back into the lineup on Sunday night.
Boston is taking on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night and after a lot of buzz, the club officially is getting outfielder Wilyer Abreu back into the mix and in the process designated catcher Ali Sánchez for assignment, per the team.
"The Red Sox today reinstated outfielder Wilyer Abreu from the 10-Day Injured List. To make room on the active roster, Boston designated catcher Ali Sánchez for assignment," the Red Sox announced.
Sánchez has played in only four games this season, but there have been some out there surprised about why he still had a spot on the Red Sox's roster with Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong healthy and the team needing some pop elsewhere. Well, the discussions can be put to bed now with the announcement that he has been designated for assignment. He got just two at-bats in four games with Boston and didn't collect a base hit.
The Red Sox are getting a boost at the perfect time
He's a four-year, big league veteran with 50 games of experience under his belt with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
The return of Abreu couldn't come at a better time. The Wild Card standings have been moving all over the place. The Red Sox currently have the No. 2 spot and are two games behind the New York Yankees for the top slot. The Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros are tied for the No. 3 spot and aren't far away from Boston. The Red Sox have just a one-game lead over the Guardians and Astros.
Before going down with a calf injury, Abreu was slashing .253/.325/.486 with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 16 doubles in 108 games played. A much-needed boost for the middle of the lineup at a time in which Boston has almost no wiggle room in the standings.