Dodgers Viewed As Top Landing Spot For Red Sox Slugger If He's Traded
The Los Angeles Dodgers already have been the most active team in baseball so it wouldn't be surprising to see them make another major move.
Los Angeles had the best -- and most expensive -- offseason of any Major League Baseball club and signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernández, and James Paxton, and traded for Tyler Glasnow.
The Dodgers clearly are going all in on the 2024 campaign but are just three games above .500 at this point with a 12-9 record. Los Angeles likely will be very active around the trade deadline and one player who has been floated as a possible option for it is Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O'Neill by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ideal Landing Spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, (and) Tampa Bay Rays," Kelly said. "Tyler O'Neill is healthy for the first time since posting a top-10 finish in NL MVP voting with the Cardinals in 2021, which has made the offseason trade the Red Sox swung to acquire him look like a stroke of genius for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow...
"If the Dodgers don't feel comfortable that some combination of Jason Heyward, Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández, and Andy Pages can fill the final spot in their outfield alongside Teoscar Hernández and James Outman, O'Neill could be a fit for a team that's World Series or bust."
O'Neill has been amazing for Boston so far this season but he will be a free agent at the end of the season. If the Red Sox aren't contending for a postseason spot, a trade could be in the cards.
The two-time Gold Glove Award winner has launched seven home runs and driven eight runs so far this season in 15 games while slashing .313/.459/.750.
More MLB: Red Sox Star Linked To Phillies As Possible Blockbuster Trade Candidate