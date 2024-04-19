Red Sox Star Linked To Phillies As Possible Blockbuster Trade Candidate
Although the 2024 season still is somewhat new, that doesn't mean trade rumors already aren't popping up.
Soon enough the summer will be here and that means the trade deadline also will be. It's never too early to speculate whether or not the Boston Red Sox will be buyers or sellers but at this point it really is unclear.
The Red Sox currently are 10-10 on the season. Boston has a lot of talent and started the season 7-3, but injuries already have derailed the season and the Red Sox have lost seven of their last 10 games. If the Red Sox can get healthy, they could compete for a postseason spot -- especially with an addition or two.
If not, Boston is a candidate to be sellers at the deadline. One Boston player who could be on the move is star closer Kenley Jansen. He has been in trade rumors and one team that has been hypothesized as a possible option for him is the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ideal Landing Spots: Phillies, (Atlanta Braves), (Kansas City Royals), and (Milwaukee Brewers)," Kelly said. "Kenley Jansen was rumored as a trade candidate this past offseason but ultimately remained with the Boston Red Sox to open the campaign. Jansen, though, will turn 37 in September and can become a free agent after the 2024 season, so unless Boston is still in the playoff picture, he'll probably be moved this summer.
"A return to the Braves, where he spent the 2022 season, would make sense. The (National League) East-rival Phillies — who have a lot of good relievers without a set closer — might be an even better fit."
It wouldn't be surprising to see Jansen be traded this season. Don't be surprised if speculation continues to pick up.
