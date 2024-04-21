Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox After Latest Injury
The Boston Red Sox really can't catch a break right now injury-wise.
It seems that in each game the Red Sox lose another important piece. Boston possibly was dealt another heavy blow Saturday afternoon in the club's clash with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Red Sox slugger Triston Casas was limited to just one plate appearance in the win and left the game due to a rib injury. At this point, it's unclear exactly what Casas is dealing with, but if misses any time the club will be in trouble.
If Casas misses time, Boston should consider an external option and one player who could make some sense is former San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Brandon Belt.
Somehow he is available in free agency despite having a solid 2023 campaign with Toronto. The one-time All-Star appeared in 103 games with the Blue Jays and smashed 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs while slashing .254/.369/.490.
He has been looking for his next opportunity but remains available and could make a lot of sense for the Red Sox. If Casas were to miss extended time, Bobby Dalbec likely would be the internal option to fill the spot.
Boston easily could bring Belt in on a cheap contract to split time with Dalbec while providing a pop in the middle of the lineup. He is a 13-year big league veteran with two World Series championships under his belt.
He is the type of player who could come in and help out offensively while also providing a level of mentorship and clubhouse leadership that Boston could use right now.
