Ex-Red Sox Hurler Opted Out Of Deal With Dodgers; Could Reunion Make Sense?
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is re-entering free agency.
Former Red Sox hurler Drew Pomeranz hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2021 as he has dealt with injuries but he's attempting to work his way back and seemingly is healthy now.
Pomeranz signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the Spring Training but was released. He eventually landed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and appeared in five games in the minors with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club.
The veteran reportedly decided to opt out of his deal and now is looking for another opportunity, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
"Source: (left-handed pitcher) Drew Pomeranz has exercised the opt-out of his minor league deal with the Dodgers," Ardaya said. "He's now a free agent. Had been with Triple-A OKC, where his fastball was touching 94 mph. Struck out seven in five (innings pitched)"
Pomeranz was acquired by Boston in a trade with the San Diego Padres in 2016 and remained with the club through the end of the 2018 campaign. Since then, he has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Padres and converted to a bullpen role.
The lefty found plenty of success out of the bullpen and recorded an ERA under 2.00 in 2021 and 2020 with San Diego.
Now that he's available, a reunion could make some sense. Boston doesn't have many left-handed relievers and if Pomeranz is fully healthy, he could give them more depth in that area. He certainly wouldn't cost much so why not consider a deal?
