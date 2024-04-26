Heres When Red Sox Newcomer From Chris Sale Trade Will Make Team Debut
The Boston Red Sox have been hit with an enormous amount of injuries this season, but one of their future stars may be coming off the injured list soon.
Despite a very beaten-up roster, the Red Sox have managed to put together a 14-12 record which is good enough to hang onto third place in the American League East. Fortunately, reinforcements will be on the way soon to strengthen their roster.
"(Alex) Cora said (Vaughn) Grissom, who joined the WooSox on April 12th, is unlikely to be called up to play for the Red Sox against the (Chicago) Cubs this weekend." MassLive's Chris Cotillo wrote on Thursday afternoon. "That means he'll likely make his team debut in the middle of next week when Boston hosts the (San Francisco) Giants."
Grissom had a .280 batting average with four extra-base hits, nine RBIs and a .660 OPS (78 OPS+) in 23 games for the Atlanta Braves last season.
The 23-year-old was sidelined with a left hamstring strain back in March and has since been rehabbing in Worcester. Grissom would bring much-needed defensive talent to the middle infield, which has been a rotating cast of Pablo Reyes, David Hamilton, Cedanne Rafaela and Enmanuel Valdez since Trevor Story's left shoulder injury that took him out for the season.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Links Former Cubs Slugger As Possible Target For Boston