Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Links Former Cubs Slugger As Possible Target For Boston

Boston could use some help after dealing with injuries

Stephen Mottram

Sep 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of Fenway Park before the Toronto Blue Jays play the
Sep 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of Fenway Park before the Toronto Blue Jays play the / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have seen a number of injuries take out a big chunk of their roster already, which will likely force them to look externally for replacements.

The infield has already suffered a few losses, namely Vaughn Grissom, Trevor Story, and now Tristan Casas. The latter is one of the more recent names placed on the injured list, but a temporary replacement may be on the way.

The Chicago Cubs designated Garrett Cooper for assignment on Tuesday afternoon, to which MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported "This is a guy the Red Sox are probably going to pursue."

The first basemen had a .270 batting average with two extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .773 OPS in 12 games for the Cubs this season. He is a career .268 hitter with a .772 OPS (109 OPS+) across eight seasons.

Cooper would be a serviceable bat in the order while Casas is sidelined for an unknown amount of time, and would be a solid defensive player at first base.

Right now Boston has been putting Bobby Dalbec at first who has a .033 batting average with one extra-base hit, no home runs, one RBI and a .188 OPS in 14 games played. Pablo Reyes has appeared there as well but is far from the stereotypical corner infielder.

Cooper would be a massive upgrade while we await the return of Casas and would be a great tool to have in Boston's back pocket throughout the season. If the injuries continue to plague this team as they have been thus far, the 33-year-old would likely see a lot of time in the majors throughout the season.

More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Fears Star Player Could Have 'Lengthy Absence' Following Injury

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined Sports Illustrated/FanNation's "Inside The Red Sox" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site.  The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a lifelong Boston sports fan.  Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24