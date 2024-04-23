Red Sox Insider Links Former Cubs Slugger As Possible Target For Boston
The Boston Red Sox have seen a number of injuries take out a big chunk of their roster already, which will likely force them to look externally for replacements.
The infield has already suffered a few losses, namely Vaughn Grissom, Trevor Story, and now Tristan Casas. The latter is one of the more recent names placed on the injured list, but a temporary replacement may be on the way.
The Chicago Cubs designated Garrett Cooper for assignment on Tuesday afternoon, to which MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported "This is a guy the Red Sox are probably going to pursue."
The first basemen had a .270 batting average with two extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .773 OPS in 12 games for the Cubs this season. He is a career .268 hitter with a .772 OPS (109 OPS+) across eight seasons.
Cooper would be a serviceable bat in the order while Casas is sidelined for an unknown amount of time, and would be a solid defensive player at first base.
Right now Boston has been putting Bobby Dalbec at first who has a .033 batting average with one extra-base hit, no home runs, one RBI and a .188 OPS in 14 games played. Pablo Reyes has appeared there as well but is far from the stereotypical corner infielder.
Cooper would be a massive upgrade while we await the return of Casas and would be a great tool to have in Boston's back pocket throughout the season. If the injuries continue to plague this team as they have been thus far, the 33-year-old would likely see a lot of time in the majors throughout the season.
