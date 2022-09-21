Chaim Bloom On Xander Bogaerts: 'Type Of Guy You Want To Have Here'

Will the Boston Red Sox pay up for shortstop Xander Bogaerts when he inevitably opts out of his current contract?

The 29-year-old slugger has been a staple of the Red Sox since he debuted in 2013 but could be approaching his final days as a member of the organization. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has expressed interest in keeping Bogaerts in Boston but has yet to budge on a deal.

Bloom was asked about Bogey's value and gave an interesting response.

"I will put it this way: Normally when you look at players at the point in their career that he is getting to, on paper that is usually the time to get off the bus," Bloom told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" on Monday "To me, it’s basically a threshold issue. It’s because of all those things he brings that he is the type of guy you want to have here for a long time. That you want to have here hopefully for his whole career."

It sounds as if Bloom would typically be weary of extending a player just weeks away from his 30th birthday, but is willing to make an exception for Bogaerts. Bloom also explained how important it is to have a leader of Bogaerts' caliber in a big-market city like Boston where the lights are brighter and the pressure is heavier.

Every Red Sox representative has sung the same tune regarding their desire to retain Bogaerts, but a deal has yet to be reached. Still, there is plenty of time for the organization to finalize a new deal before their unofficial captain tests free agency in November.

Bogaerts is hitting .315 with 38 doubles, 14 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .855 OPS in 138 games. Some are calling this a down year, which speaks to his talent.

