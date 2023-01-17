Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Infielder Officially Announces Retirement

The Mayor of Ding Dong City officially is calling it a career.

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw took to Twitter to officially announce his retirement Monday night.

"For the last eight years, I've been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major League Baseball," Shaw said. "But today, that dream comes to an end! 12 years ago, being a 9th-round pick, I would have never imagined what this game provided me. The memories will last a lifetime. To everyone that made an impact on my career (the list is endlessly long), I will be forever indebted to you! As this chapter closes, the only two words that come to mind is thank you!!"

Shaw actually was drafted twice by the Red Sox. The corner infielder was first taken by Boston in the 32nd round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft but didn't sign with the team. The Red Sox drafted Shaw again in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The 32-year-old played eight MLB between Boston, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Toronto Blue Jays. Shaw began his career with the Red Sox but was most successful as a member of the Brewers. Shaw shined in Milwaukee clubbing 63 home runs in his first two seasons with the squad and topped 30 home runs and both campaigns.

His retirement isn't necessarily surprising after playing just seven games in 2022 and being used mainly as a backup option in the few seasons prior.

Shaw was a solid corner infielder during his career in Boston and became a fan favorite. His home runs became memes and he even became known as the Mayor of Ding Dong City. The nickname stuck with him even when he joined the Brewers and Blue Jays and certainly will continue into retirement.

