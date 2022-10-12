Here's All Five Red Sox Players Who Will Enter Free Agency This Offseason

The Boston Red Sox have a substantial amount of money coming off of the books thanks to some high-salary players entering free agency.

As it stands now, the Red Sox only have five players set to depart, but there is another handful of players who have options tied to their contracts and could enter the free-agent pool as well, headlined by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Here are the five Red Sox players set to hit free agency:

OF/DH J.D. Martinez

The 35-year-old slugger saw a decline in power despite having nearly identical underlying metrics as years past, which was cause for a confusing season in what could be the end of his time in a Red Sox uniform.

Martinez hit .274 with 60 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .790 OPS in 139 games played. While his original contract with Boston will go down as one of the best deals in Red Sox history, it's more than likely the two sides will opt for new beginnings.

Martinez said he would love to end his career in Boston while speaking in March, but will have better opportunities elsewhere.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

The hard-throwing veteran has been a mainstay in the Red Sox rotation since bursting onto the scene at the 2018 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Eovaldi's value has been heightened by the regular absence of Chris Sale, who was supposed to be the ace of the rotation after signing a long-term extension.

That said, Eovaldi caught the injury bug himself this season, landing on the injured list twice this season.

The 32-year-old posted a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA, 103-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 1.23 WHIP, 109 ERA+ and a 4.30 FIP in 109 1/3 innings across 20 starts.

There are some enticing arms in the free-agent market this season that would make more sense to invest in than Eovaldi, but a short-term contract to sure up the rotation would not be a bad idea.

RHP Michael Wacha

The 31-year-old arguably was the biggest diamond in the rough on the 2022 Red Sox roster, proving to be the latest find for Boston's chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The right-hander went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA, 104-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 1.12 WHIP, 127 ERA+ and a 4.14 FIP in 127 1/3 innings across 23 starts.

The issue with Wacha is that his value for Boston was partly tied to his affordable contract.

Now that Wacha put together such a strong season, he will be paid for his production. Given his lackluster underlying metrics and inconsistent career, he's likely not going to be worth the contract coming his way.

LHP Matt Strahm

At points, it looked as if Strahm was going to become a reliable high-leverage reliever but never was able to put it together for a long enough period.

The 30-year-old went 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA, 52-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 1.23 WHIP, 110 ERA+ and a 3.72 FIP in 44 2/3 inning across 50 appearances.

Strahm was a slightly-above average reliever from a production standpoint but certainly not an arm that will negatively impact the club upon his departure.

The biggest reason it would be shocking to see Strahm return next season is due to his reported desire to start next season.

The southpaw began his career as a starter and reverted to the bullpen after struggling to earn a spot in the Kansas City Royals rotation. It appears as if he still desires to be a starter and will make another attempt in 2023. That experiment should not occur with the Red Sox.

LHP Rich Hill

Speaking of experimentation, Hill has a unique approach to the 2023 season as well.

The 42-year-old would like to take the first half of the season off and return around the Major League Baseball trade deadline, though he has not ruled out coming back for the full 162-game slate.

He posted an 8-7 record with a 4.27 ERA, 109-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 1.30 WHIP, 99 ERA+ and a 3.92 FIP in 124 1/3 innings across 26 starts.

The crafty lefty was the definition of league average last season and plans to return -- in an unknown capacity -- in 2023 despite entering his age-43 season.

Hill could be a depth piece for Boston but they really should look elsewhere to round out the starting five.

