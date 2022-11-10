Here's Latest Reported Update On Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Talks

It's starting to feel like there is a real chance neither Xander Bogaerts nor Rafael Devers will be in Boston when 2023 rolls around.

The Red Sox are in active negotiations with both Bogaerts and Devers, but still have been unable to come to terms and it sounds like it will take a while before any deal has a chance of coming to fruition.

Boston certainly is negotiating with both stars, but according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman there is "plenty of work to do."

Heyman notes that at this time, the Red Sox have a "somewhat better" chance of signing Devers as opposed to Bogaerts, but there still are plenty of questions surrounding the pair.

Money still is the biggest issue and the Red Sox and Devers remain "oceans apart," according to Heyman with the third baseman seeking a deal worth over $300 million.

Bogaerts' market is certainly going to be robust and super agent Scott Boras gave a slight update when speaking to the media Wednesday night.

“This is the first time teams have had the opportunity to sign the X-Man," Boras said as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "They are finding it a marvelous opportunity.

Boras also noted that Red Sox ownership and Bogaerts have been communicating.

At this point, there's no way to know what is going to happen. The Red Sox have had plenty of time to come to terms with both of their homegrown stars, but have failed to do so. This could be attributed to staunch negotiating tactics but also bares a resemblance to negotiations between the team and star outfielder Mookie Betts.

Betts eventually was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package including Alex Verdugo and has thrived and won a championship. This doesn't necessarily mean that either Bogaerts or Devers will be dealt and the front office has said all of the right things so far, but things don't sound like to be in the greatest place at the moment.

