How Much Will Rafael Devers Will Be Effected By Shift Ban In 2023?

Could Rafael Devers be even better with the new rules?

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers already is one of the most productive hitters in Major League Baseball. Now opposing defenses will be even more hopeless in 2023. 

MLB recently announced a trio of changes coming to the league for the 2023 season: a pitch clock, shift restrictions and bigger bases. 

While the extra few inches of the bag could aid Devers to leg out an extra single or two, it's clear that the upcoming shift restrictions will have the biggest impact on his game. 

Devers was shifted against more than any of the regulars in the Red Sox lineup this season, at a 55.9% clip. Dictating how opponents have to defend Devers will make him even stronger. The point is especially enforced with a quick glance at his ground ball spray chart. 

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers' Spray Chart

Graph Via FanGraphs

Devers has peppered the ball to the pull side all season and should have much better luck that way next season. The slugger's power should remain the same but his average could see a noticeable spike.

Entering Wednesday, Devers hit .292 with 67 extra-base hits including 27 home runs, 84 RBIs and an .881 OPS in 128 games. It's scary to think how much better he could be next season against straight-up defenses.

More MLB: Chaim Bloom Explains Why He'd Sign Rafael Devers Over Mookie Betts

