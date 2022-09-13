Skip to main content
Introducing Sports Illustrated's Boston Red Sox Site: Inside The Red Sox

Stay here for daily coverage of your beloved Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox are in an uncomfortable situation as the 2022 regular season winds down. 

The club is struggling to close out the year with a .500 record and has multiple franchise-altering decisions to make with shortstop Xander Bogaerts expected to opt out of his current contract, and superstar third baseman Rafael Devers entering his final year of team control.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also will have to make decisions on frontline starter Nathan Eovaldi, resurging right-hander Michael Wacha and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, among others. 

Here to cover what projects to be a wild offseason and beyond is FanNation's Inside The Red Sox, part of Sports Illustrated's media group. The site will provide daily content for the latest breaking news, inside scoops, rumors, prospects updates and more. 

Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella on Facebook by searching "Inside The Red Sox" or on Twitter by following @InsideTheRedSox.

