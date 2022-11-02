Pedro Martinez Details What Red Sox's Top Offseason Priority Should Be

The Boston Red Sox have a lot to improve on after a last-place finish in the American League East. Fortunately, they'll have the firepower to supply an impactful offseason with lots of money coming off of the books and an improved farm system should trade discussions heat up.

While the Red Sox have the ammunition to make a splash or two, it's important to know where to allocate their resources.

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez had an answer many would agree with when asked what addition he'd like to see the team make.

"Anybody that's at a level of probably a number two, number one (pitcher in the rotation), right along with (Chris) Sale and (Nathan) Eovaldi," Martinez told "Inside The Red Sox" on Friday.

"Just so that, that pitcher that we choose can take some of the load off those two guys until they finally get back to 100%, like (Justin) Verlander did for the Houston Astros. He took his time, came back totally healthy, and it's been a great help for the Houston Astros."

If the Red Sox do acquire a legitimate frontline starter, the Red Sox would not have to bank on the health of Sale next season.

It was especially interesting to note how many times Martinez acted as if Eovaldi's return was a foregone conclusion, something he did when discussing his plans for spring training earlier in the interview as well.

Martinez gave some great insight into how he experienced what it was like to be the ace of a team that acquired another high-end starter, and how it took some pressure off of him to perform.

"For me when I was the ace of the Red Sox, I thought the acquisition of Curt Schilling really helped me, with Derek Lowe, with (Bronson) Arroyo and Tim Wakefield behind us," Martinez said.

"I think having a one-two punch can be great for a team, especially on a team like we had."

Martinez then went on to explain how adding a durable frontline starter could really start to shape a rotation in need of a boost -- again with the caveat that Eovaldi will return for 2023.

"We have Nathan Eovaldi, not at 100%, who could be a number two, number three. Chris Sale, who's the number one hasn't been healthy lately. So he needs a little bit of breathing room. And we need that guy that needs to be durable, is going to give you an opportunity to win and can be matched up against any other ace from any other team.

"So I would like to see the Red Sox find a top-notch pitcher to take some of the load off Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and the rest of the young staff that we can actually train to be somewhat of an ace, number two, number three, another one could be a vacuum cleaner -- those guys that pitch a lot of innings."

The most notable names on the free-agent pitching market are: Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón, Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Bassitt. There also will be plenty of quality arms on the trade market.

Time will tell if the Red Sox fulfill Martinez's wish, but there will be no shortage of options to do so.

The sixth annual Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala will be held on Nov. 11 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with celebrities such as former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek and San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto scheduled to be in attendance. To find out more about the event and/or purchase tickets, click here.

