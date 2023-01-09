Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent.

After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.

Kahnle eventually signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal to rejoin the New York Yankees but was close to joining the Red Sox at one point. The 33-year-old even was offered more money by Boston, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner but in the end, it wasn't enough.

"Tommy Kahnle nearly signed with the Boston Red Sox this offseason," Kirschner said. "Boston offered Kahnle the biggest contract in free agency, but the middle reliever chose a two-year, $11.5 million offer to rejoin New York after spending four seasons with the Yankees from 2017-2020."

Kahnle gave an insight into his decision in a conversation with Kirschner.

"At one point they did, yes," Kahnle said to Kirschner. "I was really close to going to Boston but in the end, I made the choice of the familiarity of knowing all of the coaches and knowing what role I would have going into this situation. It just felt more comfortable to me because I have been playing Major League Baseball for 12 years now. I think seven or eight of those have been with the Yankees organization so I felt more comfortable going into a situation I know. It just felt right. One of my big goals in my career is to win a World Series and to be a part of one."

The Red Sox have been busy and have been connected to most free agents and although they have made solid moves, a last place finish in 2022 certainly doesn't necessarily help out in negotiations.

Boston enters 2023 already with an improved bullpen even without Kahnle and there are still other options available if the Red sox were to make another move.

