Red Sox's No. 5 Prospect Nick Yorke Headlines Eight Players Going To Arizona Fall League

With minor league seasons coming to a close, young players will move all across the globe to continue their development.

One of the hot springs for competition among minor league ranks is the Arizona Fall League, which spans from Oct. 3 to Nov. 12, and allows prospects to prove their worth against other stars in the making.

Eight Red Sox prospects will be joining the six-man league as members of the Scottsdale Scorpions according to Baseball America's Josh Harris.

The biggest name on the list is second baseman Nick York, the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox's system according to MLB Pipeline. He'll look to bounce back after a rough season.

Yorke hit just .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .688 OPS in 80 games for High-A Greenville.

He'd just come off a breakout 2021 season and appeared to be on brink of becoming one of the top prospects in baseball before hitting a season-long snag. Now he'll have a chance to start fresh with the Scorpions.

Yorke will be joined by:

SP Thad Ward, 25 years old, No. 16 Red Sox prospect

0-1 with a 2.43 ERA, 41-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .230 batting average against in seven starts with Double-A Portland.

1B Niko Kavadas, 23 years old, No. 22 Red Sox prospect

.284/.449/.557 with 52 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and a 1.006 OPS in 118 games between Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

OF Wilyer Abreu, 23 years old, No. 24 Red Sox prospect

.249/.401/.438 with 47 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 73 RBIs and a .839 OPS in 127 games in Double-A.

C Stephen Scott, 25 years old, unranked prospect

.216/.342/.378 with 31 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .720 OPS in 94 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

RP Aaron Perry, 23 years old, unranked prospect

Only pitched three scoreless innings for Single-A Salem due to injury.

RP Jacob Webb, 23 years old, unranked prospect

2-3, converted 10-of-13 save opportunities with a 3.23 ERA, 87-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .222 BAA in 43 appearances between Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

RP Ryan Zeferjahn, 24 years old, unranked prospect

4-4 with a 5.14 ERA, 79-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .236 BAA in 33 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

