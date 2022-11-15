Skip to main content

Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest

This move could mark a tough start for Boston

The Boston Red Sox perennially boast one of the largest payrolls in Major League Baseball thanks to their massive market, consistent ownership and active fanbase. They were one of just six teams to exceed the luxury tax last season, yet they may have been outbid for a top starter already.

The Los Angeles Angels signed All-Star starter Tyler Anderson on a three-year deal "expected to be in the $39 million range" according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The signing comes five days after it was reported that the Red Sox (and Angels) were showing interest in Anderson. Seeing as the Angels did in fact sign Anderson, there's a really good chance that report was spot on.

There were likely two factors that allowed the Angels to outbid Boston, and neither came down to actual finances. 

The 32-year-old received a Qualifying Offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers, meaning it would cost Boston a second-round pick, fifth-round pick and $1 million of international pool money as a penalty for investing in a premier player.

The other issue comes down to value. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom cares more about value or return on investment than the actual dollar amount when negotiating contracts. 

Anderson posted a 15-5 record, 2.57 ERA, 138-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .221 batting average against in 178 2/3 innings across 30 appearances (28 starts) last season. However, he has a career 4.16 ERA and has shown no signs of sustained success.

While I've been openly all for the occasional overspend, Anderson would not be the most logical choice.

Bloom has had a (mostly unfair) reputation for not being willing to spend in free agency, but he was wise to avoid Anderson given the circumstances.

