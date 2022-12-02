Red Sox Sign Veteran Reliever Coming Off Incredible Stretch To Bolster Bullpen

It took some time, but the Boston Red Sox finally made a notable addition to the roster, reportedly signing a potential high-leverage bullpen piece on Friday.

"Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5 million contract, pending physical," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted.

The 36-year-old had strong season-long statistics -- 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA, an asinine 74-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .230 batting average against and 0.98 WHIP in 56 innings of work -- but reached another tier and became almost untouchable after being traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30.

With the Dodgers Martin went 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA, 34-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .135 batting average against and a 0.53 WHIP in 24 1/3 innings.

The strong closeout to the season was enough to catch Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's attention.

After failing to prioritize the bullpen in seasons past, it's good to see Bloom putting up a semi-notable offer to a reliable, proven arm -- something the fans have clamored for since his arrival.

Martin could end up being the Red Sox's closer, though ideally he'd fit in as more of a setup man, similar to Adam Ottavino's role in 2021.

Regardless, the addition of Martin could start a wave of moves set to be made as the hot stove heats up.

More MLB: Red Sox Outbid By Low-Budget Rays In Failed Attempt To Upgrade Pitching Staff