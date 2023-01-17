Red Sox Trade Promising Prospect With Swing-And-Miss Stuff To Rockies

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get more active in the last few days.

One of the more significant transactions was the trade of a talented arm that has yet to put it all together.

The Red Sox traded away right-hander Connor Seabold in exchange for a Player To Be Named Later or cash considerations, the team announced.

The move comes as no surprise, as Seabold was designated for assignment Thursday to clear room on the 40-man roster for right-hander Corey Kluber.

Seabold might be the typical "Four-A player" given his immense success with Triple-A Worcester and struggles in Boston.

Seabold went 0-4 with an 11.29 ERA, 19-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a miserable .402 batting average against in 18 1/3 innings last season for Boston.

He also posted an 8-2 record with a 3.32 ERA, 89-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .237 batting average against in 86 2/3 innings for Worcester.

The 26-year-old has been an anomaly in recent seasons, showing flashes of brilliance but has not been able to put it all together.

The previous point can be emphasized by his first Major League start of the 2022 season, where he struck out seven batters on a ridiculous 21 swing-and-misses but also allowed seven earned runs including three homers.

The 2017 third-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies entered the minors with some hype and has looked the part for the majority of his minor-league career thus far.

That said, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has seen enough of the young gun, opting to remove him from the 40-man over the likes of middling relievers Ryan Brasier and Kaleb Ort.

The move leaves Boston with Kluber, Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello as options for the Opening Day rotation, with Tanner Houck -- who is likely to move to the bullpen -- Josh Winckowski and Kutter Crawford as depth pitchers.

It would greatly benefit Boston to add an impactful arm or two, especially after removing Seabold from the equation.

