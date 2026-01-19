Red Sox Could Still Bring 49-HR Slugger To Boston, Per Insider

The vibes are better around the Boston Red Sox than they were a week ago, but the infield still remains a question mark.

Landing starting pitcher Ranger Suárez in free agency was a fairly obvious pivot/panic move from the Red Sox after losing third baseman Alex Bregman. Fans clearly have no issue about a "panic" situation that involves spending money for once, but Suárez can't play third base.

However, there's another player still on the open market who in theory could occupy the hot corner for the Red Sox this year, and he happens to have the same last name as their other free-agent pickup.

Eugenio Suárez still on the table for Boston?

Trades for infielders have been the talk of the town for the Red Sox ever since the Suárez contract was reported. But on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe seemed to indicate that signing free-agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez was at least still in the realm of possibilities.

"The most direct path would be to sign free agent Eugenio Suárez, who hit 49 homers and drove in a career-best 118 runs for the Diamondbacks and Mariners last season," Abraham wrote.

"The 34-year-old right-handed hitting slugger has struck out in nearly 34 percent of his at-bats since 2019 and is coming off of a poor defensive season. But he does provide power and has a 1.277 OPS in 10 career games at Fenway Park."

While signing Suárez might well put the Red Sox over the third and final luxury tax threshold as things currently stand, there could be a salary dump or two to help offset the cost. The Red Sox shedding as much money as possible from Masataka Yoshida's contract, or even Patrick Sandoval's, might get them back under the $284 million mark from that point.

If Boston made that move, it would sacrifice defense at a time when the infield is already being widely panned for its lack of defensive production. But at the start of the offseason, the messaging from the front office was that home runs could make a huge difference for this team moving forward.

In the coming week or two, perhaps we'll know more about the Red Sox's appetite to potentially spend a bit more on a two- or three-year deal for Suárez.

