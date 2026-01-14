Red Sox-Bo Bichette Update Drops After $130M Ranger Suárez Splurge

A whirlwind week for the Boston Red Sox doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

While the week began in major disappointment with the Red Sox recovering from the loss of Alex Bregman, things took a turn on Wednesday when Boston came to a reported five-year, $130 million agreement with former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher Ranger Suárez.

Suárez is a fiery competitor with a playoff pedigree, and it's great to see the Red Sox finally splurge on somebody in free agency. But the hole Bregman left in the lineup is still unoccupied, and it's reasonable to ask whether Boston still has enough money left over to sign another impactful free agent.

Red Sox still in on Bichette?

On Wednesday, in the immediate aftermath of the Suárez deal, insider Robert Murray of FanSided gave a positive indication that the Red Sox might not be out on Bo Bichette, the only remaining free-agent infielder whose impact compares to that of Bregman.

"I don’t anticipate them being done by any means here, and the obvious name that everyone is talking about now with the Boston Red Sox right now is Bo Bichette," Murray said on his "The Baseball Insiders" podcast.

"He is someone who still has interest from the Toronto Blue Jays. He's got interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, and he met with (them) earlier this week. ... It's clear that Bichette's market is shaping up to be very nice, which has been the case, really, all offseason."

If Bichette signed with Boston for something in the neighborhood of $30 million per year, the Red Sox would jump above the third luxury tax threshold and approach a $300 million luxury tax payroll -- something every fan wants them to do, but not something they've ever done before.

There have also been numerous reports this winter that the Red Sox don't want to go above that third threshold, most notably from Sean McAdam of MassLive in November.

Even in light of whatever good faith restoration the Red Sox earned with the Suárez deal on Wednesday, it's hard to see Bichette coming to Fenway Park this year -- but as long as the possibility remains open, we'll keep reporting on it.

