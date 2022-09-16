Newest Red Sox Prospect Looking Like Diamond In Rough As Sea Dogs' Closer

The Boston Red Sox did not do much to re-tool the major league roster at the trade deadline but it does appear as if chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom swindled multiple opposing front offices.

One trade that sticks out was the deal with the Chicago White Sox, which sent struggling left-hander Jake Diekman (along with the rest of his contract) away for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later.

That player to be named later turned out to be right-handed reliever Taylor Broadway, who had all the tools to succeed and appears to be putting it together with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Broadway entered the Red Sox organization amid a tough year, with a 4.74 ERA in 49 1/3 innings for the Double-A Birmingham Barons. That said, he also sported an incredible 74-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio due to elite command and an electric pitch mix.

Since coming over to Portland on Aug. 31, Broadway is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA with 10 strikeouts, zero walks and two hits allowed in six innings of work (five appearances. He also has logged a save and hold.

As a 25-year-old former college closer at the University of Mississippi, Broadway likely will make the jump to Triple-A Worcester next season, which would put him on the precipice of a major league call-up.

He'll have some heightened opportunities coming up to prove his worth in the clutch thanks to Ceddanne Rafaela, who hit a playoff-clinching grand slam Wednesday night. Broadway will be in line for some high-leverage playoff situations, a good test for the young flamethrower.

