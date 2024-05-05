Red Sox Could Get Young Starter Back Soon After Taking Big Step In Recovery
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a handful of high-impact injuries to the starting rotation already this season but they should start to get healthier soon.
Boston currently is missing Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock but the club still is above .500 with an 18-16 record. The Red Sox have started to get some good news lately as all three have been making progress in their recoveries.
Pivetta is the closest to a return and should be back early next week. Bello and Whitlock aren't as close as Pivetta but both should be back soon.
Boston even got some good news about Whitlock on Saturday as the young starter threw a bullpen, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox' Garrett Whitlock (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen Saturday," Smith said. “This is just the beginning of the throwing progression,” (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said. “So probably a few more bullpens, live (BP). With him it was longer than expected so of course a rehab start, maybe two.”
It sounds like Whitlock still is a few weeks away from a return but the fact that he's making progress is a welcomed sight. Boston somehow has been able to stay above water despite all of the injuries but soon enough they will get reinforcements back.
Whitlock has been great so far this season and logged a 1.96 ERA and a 17-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first four starts. The 27-year-old certainly will give Boston a significant boost and it sounds like he's making progress.
More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Have Reinforcements Coming As Fan-Favorite Nears Return