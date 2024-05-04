Red Sox Reportedly Have Reinforcements Coming As Fan-Favorite Nears Return
The Boston Red Sox are about to get a little help back for their starting rotation.
Boson somehow has been able to find success this season despite a handful of tough injuries. The Red Sox have had arguably the best starting rotation in baseball so far this season and yet three of the club's starters currently are out with injuries.
Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock currently are all out with injuries right now and that doesn't even include the fact that free-agent addition Lucas Giolito will miss the entire season after suffering an injury of his own in Spring Training.
The Red Sox still have found ways to win games despite the bad luck and currently are in third place in the American League East with an 18-15 record. To make matters better, Boston should start to get reinforcements back as Pivetta could return next week against the Atlanta Braves, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Nick Pivetta likely to rejoin the Red Sox starting rotation in Atlanta," Smith said. "Brayan Bello likely will need just one rehab start, which is Tuesday for Portland."
The fact that Pivetta is so close to a return should be a welcomed sight for Red Sox fans. He was great before going on the Injured List and had a 0.82 ERA and a 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two starts.
If he can return to that level of play once he returns next week the Red Sox will be alright. Boston has had to find ways to work around injuries this season and has done so brilliantly. Things should get a little easier soon, though.
