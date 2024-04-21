Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Fears Star Player Could Have 'Lengthy Absence' Following Injury

Boston's lineup continues to get decimated by injuries

Scott Neville

The Boston Red Sox have cruised through a pair of wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park but continue to face adversity with core players going down left and right.

Boston entered the series without the face of their franchise, third baseman Rafael Devers and their most productive player in the early going, outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora now will be without another top slugger and fears that the absence could be long-term. Triston Casas grabbed his abdomen after a swing on Saturday and was pulled from the action in the first inning of the eventual 4-2 victory. The update since is not encouraging.

"Casas is flying to Boston to see a specialist today," MassLive's Chris Cotillo wrote Sunday. "Is Cora concerned about a lengthy absence? 'Yes. I am.' (Pablo) Reyes and (Bobby) Dalbec at first base for now."

Casas is hitting .244 with nine extra-base hits including six home runs, 10 RBIs and a .857 OPS while appearing in all 22 games heading into Sunday's series finale.

Cora will look retool the roster on Monday's off day, as both Devers and O'Neill are expected to return to action for Boston's road trip to face off against the Cleveland Guardians.

Scott Neville

