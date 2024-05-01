Red Sox Land Veteran Utility Man In Trade With Mets In Response To Injuries
The Boston Red Sox certainly have been busy lately.
Boston hasn't been at full strength at all this season and continues to rack up high-impact injuries with Masataka Yoshida the latest player to land on the Injured List. The Red Sox can't seem to get healthy and have responded by adding more much-needed depth to the organization.
The Red Sox recently traded for first baseman Garrett Cooper but he was forced to leave his first game in Boston. The Red Sox continued their recent busy stretch on Wednesday by signing slugger Dom Smith to a big-league deal.
Boston didn't stop there and reportedly also acquired utility man Zack Short in a trade with the New York Mets for cash considerations, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
For the third time in the last week, the Red Sox have swung a trade," Cotillo said. "Boston acquired infielder Zack Short from the Mets in exchange for cash Wednesday, according to a team announcement. Short is out of minor league options, so he must join the active 26-man roster when he reports to the team. With the recent additions of Short and lefty reliever Bailey Horn, the Sox’ 40-man roster is back to full."
Short can play all over the diamond and can provide the Red Sox big league depth at second base, third base, and shortstop mainly but also has seen time in the outfield throughout his career. He is a four-year big league veteran and has spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Mets.
