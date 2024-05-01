Here's Why Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom Surprisingly Didn't Make Season Debut
The Boston Red Sox will have an intriguing infielder in the mix very soon.
Boston has had a hole at second base for the last few years but seemingly filled it this past offseason as the club acquired infielder Vaughn Grissom in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Grissom is just 23 years old and could be the club's starting second baseman for the foreseeable future. He appeared in 64 total games with the Braves over the last two seasons and slashed .287/.339/.407 with five home runs and 27 RBIs while also providing exceptional defense.
Red Sox fans have had to wait to see him make his team debut as he has dealt with a hamstring injury since Spring Training. It seemed like he could make his season debut on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants but he wasn't in the lineup because he is dealing with the flu, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"Grissom has the flu which is why he’s not active," McWilliams said.
The young infielder certainly is an exciting player for Red Sox fans to look out for and he will help out in a big way. When he recovers, he will provide a boost in the lineup and significantly better defense at second base.
Boston hasn't gotten much offensively or defensively from the second base position so far this season but Grissom should help out in both areas.
Grissom could make his team debut as soon as Wednesday but if not, it at least will be over the next few days.
