Red Sox Make Rare April Trade With Brewers To Bolster Starting Pitching Depth

Boston has been in desperate need of some external help

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (53) looks up after the final out of the fifth
The Boston Red Sox finally addressed their lack of starting pitching depth after an injury-laden start to the season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made his first in-season trade in his rookie season at the helm of baseball operations in an attempt to shore up the pitching staff following injuries to both Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock.

"The Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester," the team announced. "To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred shortstop Trevor Story to the 60-Day Injured List.

"In addition, the Red Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Joe Jacques to Worcester following (Thursday's) game against the Cleveland Guardians."

Gutierrez has had a busy couple of months with a lot of moving involved. The 28-year-old signed with the Miami Marlins during spring training but was designated for assignment after just one big-league appearance on March 31 and joined the Milwaukee Brewers. After just a couple of Triple-A outings, he was once again DFA'd and is now headed to join the WooSox.

The right-hander has a career 5.47 ERA with a 121-to-72 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .274 batting average against and a 1.53 WHIP in 154 2/3 innings across 30 starts and 33 total appearances from 2021-2024 at the big-league level.

Gutierrez, like many waiver claims, does not appear to be a player to get excited about but the way the pitching staff has performed this season, you have to give pitching coach Andrew Bailey and the rest of the development system the benefit of the doubt.

With Gutierrez on the 40-man roster and left-handed reliever Cam Booser joining the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster after a dominant start in Worcester, someone is going to have to be designated for assignment. It's almost certainly going to be Jacques headed for a stint on the waiver wire.

