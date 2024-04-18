Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Breakout Star Headed To Injured List, Putting Career Year On Pause

The slugger should not be out for long but will be missed in the short-term

Scott Neville

Apr 5, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill (17) singles during
Apr 5, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill (17) singles during / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox have placed 11 people on the big-league injured list despite being just 20 games into the season.

Unfortunately, it does not feel as though the injury train is slowing down anytime soon. The Red Sox had a notable collision involving their biggest star and their most productive slugger in the early goings. The former being third baseman Rafael Devers and the latter newly-acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

Devers escaped the crash relatively unscathed -- though he is battling unrelated shoulder and knee ailments -- but O'Neill was far less fortunate.

"The Red Sox today placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 7-Day Injured List, retroactive to April 16," the team announced. "To fill O’Neill’s spot on the active roster, the club reinstated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-Day Injured List."

O'Neill has been in the concussion protocol and needed eight stitches above his eye following the incident. Thus far, the 28-year-old has passed the protocol but will need a few days before returning to action.

The hulking slugger is hitting .313 with seven home runs, eight RBIs and a league-leading 1.209 OPS in 15 games to open the season.

The Red Sox have fallen off a cliff since their 7-3 start and now are squarely in last place of the American League East, largely due to their inability to stay healthy.

