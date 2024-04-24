Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Reunion With Slugger, Former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox seem to add another high-impact injury each day.
Boston will be without the services of rising star first baseman Triston Casas for the foreseeable future after suffering a rib fracture. At this time, it's uncertain exactly how much time he will miss. He likely will be back this season, but a rib fracture typically takes at least a few months to fully recover.
The Red Sox have made it known that at least in the short-term Bobby Dalbec will be taking over first base. Dalbec will see the majority of repetitions at first base but an outside addition shouldn't be ruled out.
One player the Red Sox reportedly have discussions about bringing back is slugger C.J. Cron, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"There's been some initial talk of a C.J. Cron reunion being possible, per sources," Cotillo said.
Boston signed Cron to a minor-league deal in March but he opted out of his deal and now is a free agent. Cron is a one-time All-Star who had 12 home runs and 37 RBIs last season in 71 total games with the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.
It's somewhat surprising that Cron still is available, but he could make a lot of sense for the Red Sox. He's a 10-year big league veteran who at the very least could provide more depth. If he's able to look like his old self he could take over the position from Dalbec until Casas returns.
It's unclear what the Red Sox will do, but they should do something in response to all of these injuries popping up.
