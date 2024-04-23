Red Sox Have 'Serious Concern' About Star Slugger Due To Devastating Injury
The Boston Red Sox could be without the services of their starting first baseman for the foreseeable future.
Boston entered the 2024 season with low expectations after a rough 2023 campaign. The Red Sox have some high-level talent but many said the club didn't have enough depth to truly compete this season.
The Red Sox have some great young talent and the starting rotation has surprised people to begin the season. While this is the case, the Red Sox may lose one of their top sluggers for a while. Triston Casas has gotten off to a strong start this season, but currently is dealing with a rib injury and the club has "serious concerns," according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"Triston Casas underwent an MRI on his left rib cage strain Monday in Boston. And after further imaging, the expectation remains that he will be out for a while," McWilliams said. "Though Monday’s results have not been disclosed by the club, the Red Sox and Casas weren’t optimistic regarding the first baseman’s health status. Manager Alex Cora was frank during his Sunday morning news conference, expressing serious concern regarding Casas’ availability and return timeline."
Boston has surprised people so far this season, but the club keeps getting dealt heavy blows. Lucas Giolito suffered a season-ending injury in Spring Training. Trevor Story followed with one of his own early in the season. Since then, a handful of impact injuries have popped up to players like Casas, Tyler O'Neill, Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock.
Boston can't seem to catch a break right now.
