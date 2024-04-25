Rockies Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler Looking To Make It Back To Big Leagues
One former member of the Boston Red Sox seems to have landed a new role.
Veteran hurler Tyler Danish has bounced around since leaving the club after the 2022 season and now will be looking to work his way back up to the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.
"Former (Chicago White Sox) and Red Sox (right-handed pitcher) Tyler Danish has reached a Triple-A contract with the Rockies and is slated to start for the Albuquerque Isotopes tomorrow, per Major League source. Danish, 29, is 5-1 with, a 5.06 ERA in 43 career MLB games (one start). Danish has pitched one game for Olmecas de Tobasco in the Mexican League this season -- 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB, 3 H."
Danish was selected in the second round of the 2013 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Durant High School by the White Sox. He worked his way up through the White Sox organization and made his big league debut in 2016.
The righty spent parts of three seasons at the big league level with the White Sox and compiled a 4.85 ERA in 11 total appearances with an 11-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 innings pitched. He left the White Sox in free agency at the end of the 2018 season and bounced around before joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Danish appeared in 32 games with Boston in 2022 and had a 5.13 ERA and 32-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
He now will look to work his way back up to the big leagues for the first time since 2022 as a member of the Rockies.
