Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz on Mind Blowing Pace to Start 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Reds star Elly De La Cruz is quickly emerging as one of the most dominant players in baseball.
The 22-year-old will have peaks and valleys this season—his first full year in the big leagues, but the highs certainly outweigh the lows.
De La Cruz is on pace to hit 41 home runs, steal 104 bases and score 145 runs this season. He has a .281 batting average and has a .968 OPS.
De La Cruz is a big reason why the Reds are one of the most exciting teams in baseball.
