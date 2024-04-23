Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Activate Key Veteran Reliever

The Reds' Bullpen Just Got Stronger

Jeff Carr

Feb 19, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll delivers a pitch in the bullpen
Feb 19, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll delivers a pitch in the bullpen / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds activated Sam Moll from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. He missed time with a shoulder injury. To make room for him on the active roster, Casey Legumina was sent back to Louisville.

Moll was an impressive midseason addition last year for the Reds. He allowed just two earned runs in 24 2/3 innings for the Reds last year and gave up just one homer.

This now gives the Reds three lefties in the bullpen. Brent Suter was one of the key signings this offseason and Justin Wilson was added during Spring Training and has been solid so far. 

The Reds bullpen has been right in the middle of the pack with their performance so far. Moll should enhance this group and help them inch closer to their full potential.

