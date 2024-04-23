Reds Drop Series Opener to Phillies 7-0
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Phillies 7-0 on Monday night in game one of their four-game series with Philadelphia.
The Phillies scored one run in four-straight innings (second-fifth) to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
Reds starter Hunter Greene gave up four runs on seven hits in seven innings. He issued two walks and finished with six strikeouts.
Cincinnati struggled at the plate, finishing with just two hits and one walk. The Reds fall to 12-10 on the season.
Up Next
The Reds play the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark.
