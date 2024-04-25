How To Watch: Cincinnati Reds' Series Finale Against Philadelphia Phillies
The Reds play the Phillies on Thursday afternoon in their series finale. They're looking to make it three-straight over Philadelphia.
Here's how you can watch and listen to today's game:
- Gameday: Thursday, April 25th, 2024
- Game Time: 1:10 pm ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Watch: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC 10, MLB TV, FuboTV
- Listen: WLW 700, 94 WIP, WTTM 1680
- Reds Pitcher: Nick Martinez (4.76 ERA, 0-0)
- Phillies Pitcher: Zack Wheeler (2.30 ERA, 1-3)
- Reds Record: 14-10 (3rd)
- Phillies Record: 15-10 (2nd)
