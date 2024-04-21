Cincinnati Reds Secure Sweep, Beat Los Angeles Angels 3-0
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Angels 3-0 on Sunday to improve to 12-9 on the season. They swept Los Angeles, despite losing Frankie Montas in the first inning.
Montas left in the first inning after he was hit by a line drive from Taylor Ward. The veteran doesn't have a fracture according to the X-Ray and was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm.
The Reds scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning thanks to a two-RBI double by Christian Encarnacion Strand and an RBI triple from Jeimer Candelario.
Brent Suter (3 1/3 innings), Emilio Pagan (2.0 innings), Fernando Cruz (1.0 inning), Lucas Sims (1.0 inning) and Alexis Diaz (1.0 inning) combined for the shutout after Montas left the game.
Check out the box score from the win here.
Up Next
The Reds start a four game series with the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark.
