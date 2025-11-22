Ranking Top 5 Draft Picks Outside First Round in Rockies History
Despite the Colorado Rockies not having the best track record in terms of overall performance, their best draft picks should not be overlooked.
Now that we have looked at their five best first-round draft picks in franchise history, let's take a look at their best draft picks outside of the first round of selection using the common draft. To compile this list, we referred to baseball-reference.com.
5. Todd Frazier (37th round, 2004, 25.8 bWAR)
In 2004, infielder Todd Frazier was drafted by the Rockies, but he opted out of signing with the franchise. Once 2007 rolled around, he was drafted once again, this time by the Cincinnati Reds as overall pick No. 34. His debut came on May 23, 2011 with the Reds, where he remained for five seasons before being traded in a three-team deal to the Chicago White Sox in 2015. In 2022, Frazier announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
4. Dansby Swanson (38th round, 2012, 28.4 bWAR)
Shortstop Dansby Swanson, 31, was initially drafted by Colorado in the 38th round of the 2012 MLB draft, but like Frazier, he chose not to sign with them. A few years later, in 2015, the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him as the overall pick No. 1 in the first round of the 2015 draft. The next year, he made his debut with the Atlanta Braves.
Swanson is still active in MLB, although he is now with the Chicago Cubs. During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .244/.300.417, with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs across 159 games.
3. Matt Holliday (seventh round, 1998, 44.4 bWAR)
In 1998, outfielder Matt Holliday was picked No. 210 overall by the Rockies in the seventh round of the draft. His debut came several years later, on April 16, 2004, and he spent the early years of his career in Colorado. In 2009, he had a brief stint with the Athletics, but was soon shipped to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he remained until the end of the 2016 season. While with the franchise, he helped win the 2011 World Series over the Texas Rangers.
Later in his career, he had another brief stint, this time with the New York Yankees, followed by a return to Colorado for the 2018 season — his final year. In all, he slashed .299/.379/.510 and recorded a career total of 316 home runs and 1,220 RBIs through 1,903 games.
2. Chris Sale (21st round, 2007, 57.3 bWAR)
Southpaw Chris Sale was drafted by the Rockies in the 21st round of the 2007 MLB draft, but he didn't sign with Colorado. Instead, in 2010, he was picked No. 13 in the first round by the White Sox and ended up signing with them. His debut came shortly after on Aug. 6, 2010.
Sale spent seven seasons with Chicago before a blockbuster trade sent him to the Boston Red Sox in 2016. From there, he spent another six years with the Red Sox, ultimately finding his final home with the Atlanta Braves.
During his 2025 season with the Braves, he registered a 2.58 ERA across 125.2 innings pitched, striking out 165 hitters.
1. Nolan Arenado (second round, 2009, 57.8 bWAR)
Third baseman Nolan Arenado was picked No. 59 in the second round of the 2009 draft and made his debut on April 28, 2013 with Colorado. Arenado spent eight consecutive years with the Rockies, but in 2021, he was traded to the Cardinals in exchange for a five-player package.
To this day, Arenado still plays for St. Louis and just wrapped up his 2025 campaign, slashing .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs through 107 games.