Rockies Decline to Tender Michael Toglia's Contract Ahead of Next Season
The Colorado Rockies are deep in hot stove season right now alongside other teams across the nation. However, there isn't a franchise that needs to make promising moves more than the Rockies. They have individual talent on their roster, but they simply haven't been able to put their work together to consistently pull off wins in the last several seasons.
Now, Colorado is facing the loss of one of their infielders Michael Toglia after the franchise failed to tender his contract. Now parting ways with the Rockies, Toglia has entered free agency.
Toglia Becomes Free Agent
The Rockies were active ahead of the non-tender deadline, and their latest move involved 27-year-old infielder Michael Toglia. According to Rockies Club Information, Toglia was not tendered a contract for the 2026 season. As a result, the first baseman is now a free agent.
Toglia is still fairly fresh into his MLB career, as his debut was just a few short years ago on Aug. 30, 2022. Being non-tendered is a drastic change for the young infielder, as he has spent his entire career with the Rockies. He was drafted No. 23 in the first round in 2019, marking four consecutive seasons in Colorado.
Coming off his 2025 campaign, Toglia slashed .190/.258/.353 with 15 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 32 RBIs across 88 games with a .611 OPS. This was not his most productive year, however, as in 2024, and slashed .218/.311/.456 with a .767 OPS.
As Toglia makes his exit, the Rockies have added three additional players to their roster earlier this week in protection of the Rule 5 Draft, including Gabriel Hughes, Sterlin Thompson and Welinton Herrera. Additionally, they have acquired Brennan Bernadino in a trade.
With Toglia no longer spending his time in Colorado this offseason, it's unclear at this time where he will find himself before 2026 arrives. But there is one thing that is certain: the Rockies must continue finding ways to bolster their roster ahead of their 2026 campaign if they want to see a turnaround in overall performance.
This has been a hectic offseason, coupled with various moves and new hires, namely president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. There will likely be more changes and adjustments to come as the Rockies look to place themselves in the best possible position heading into the 2026 season.