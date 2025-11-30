Young Rockies Outfielder Could be Seductive Trade Chip at Winter Meetings
Paul DePodesta is now in charge of the Colorado Rockies. He’s made Warren Schaeffer the full-time manager. Now, it’s time to keep building the roster.
To this point, Colorado has made lower-level moves related to setting the 40-man roster and who to keep at the non-tender deadline. Trimming former first-round picks Ryan Rolison and Michael Toglia were the biggest moves to this point. But the winter meetings are approaching, and those meetings tend to lead to major moves by several teams.
The Rockies are unlikely to be swimming with the big fishes. But it doesn’t mean they won’t make moves. Earlier this week, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand compiled a list of potential trade candidates for each team.
A Colorado Rockies Star to Trade
Feinsand focused on center fielder Brenton Doyle, who is only three years into his Major League career and could give a potential trade partner a player at that position for the next four seasons. He focused on Doyle’s offensive dropoff from 2024 to 2025.
In 2024 Doyle slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 72 RBI. He also posted 30 stolen bases. But last season he saw a drop across the board. He slashed .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. Even his stolen bases dropped to a single-season career low of 18.
But, Feinsand also made the point that even without the 2024 offense, Doyle is valuable as he’s already won two National League Gold Gloves in center field, making him one of the best defenders at his position.
DePodesta would have to decide what is more valuable to the future of the franchise — Doyle in center field or the return the Rockies could get for him in a trade?
Doyle is one of those player development success stories that may lead the Rockies to stick with him another season, believing he could replicate his 2024 numbers. He played for Division II Shepherd in West Virginia and was named the Mountain East Conference player of the year in 2018. That led him to be selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft.
Even though he didn’t play at a Division I school, he was considered the organization’s best athlete by MLB.com going into the 2021 season and won a minor league Gold Glove that year. He put himself on the doorstep of the Majors in 2022 with a slash of .256/.300/.473 with 26 home runs and 77 RBI in a campaign that ended with Triple-A Albuquerque.
He started the 2023 season at Albuquerque but only played 12 games before his MLB promotion. He played only 21 games at Triple-A before he joined the Majors.