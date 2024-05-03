The Royals Express, Friday, May 3: Royals Begin Their Home Stand
Today's Game: The Royals will host the defending champion Texas Rangers in a three-game series kicking off today at 6:40 p.m. CT. Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals as he looks to build off his success in his last outing. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
• The Royals will face Michael Lorenzen in today's contest. Bobby Witt Jr will be looking to pick up his first hit against Lorenzen, currently being 0-for-5 in previous meetings.
• Salvador Perez has shown a resurgence in his hitting this season, currently leading the American League in RBIs and placing second in batting average and OPS.
