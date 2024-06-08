Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Royals After Stunning Comeback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off a stellar 2023 season where he threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns, had some words of encouragement for the Royals after their remarkable comeback win. Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory earlier this year, knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity.
The Royals, trailing by eight runs, staged an incredible rally on Friday against the Mariners, culminating in a walk-off victory in the ninth inning. Mahomes praised the team's resilience and never-say-die attitude.
Known not only for his exceptional talent on the football field but also for his support of the Royals, Mahomes often dons baseball gear, showcasing his love for the team and the city's sports culture.
The future looks bright for the Royals, and with Mahomes' support and encouragement, they'll look to continue their hot streak. Kansas City will look to carry this momentum into their game tomorrow against the Mariners at 3:10 p.m. CT.